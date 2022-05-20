 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘dead set on destroying’ the Royal Family: report

Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

File Footage

Experts fear Prince Harry is “determined on trying to destroy the Royal Family” with new moves.

his claim has been made by royal biographer Angela Levin, in an interview with The Sun.

There she admitted, “You cant trust them, it’s very difficult to know what they're going to do.”

“Harry has now left the Royal Family and I think he is determined to destroy it.”

This claim comes shortly after the Sussex in-house documentary was greenlit by Netflix and leaked to the public.

The documentary is part of the duo’s £72million with the streaming giant.

