Saturday May 21 2022
Azhar Ali scores his maiden double century in county cricket

Saturday May 21, 2022

Pakistani player Azhar Ali. Photo— Worcestershire County Cricket Club Twitter
Former Pakistan team captain Azhar Ali scored his maiden double century in county cricket while representing Worcestershire.

Azhar while competing against Leicestershire at Worcester ground scored a double century just before the stumps of day two of the county match. The double century by Azhar includes seventeen fours and a six.

The 37-year-old batter was not having a good time in the ongoing county championship early on where he only managed to score 34 runs in the first six innings of the county championship but soon his bat started scoring runs. 

Azhar scored consecutive three half-centuries followed by a brilliant double century.

Azhar is the second Pakistani player to score a double century in the ongoing county championship as Shan Masood while representing Derbyshire has scored two double centuries earlier.

The former captain has represented Pakistan in 94 test matches with a batting average of 43.07 including nineteen hundred and 35 fifties.

Azhar is expected to be available for a full summer of the ongoing County Championship in England.

