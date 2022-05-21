 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson exits ‘SNL’ under Kim Kardashian’s ‘curse’: claim fans

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Pete Davidson exits ‘SNL’ under Kim Kardashian’s ‘curse’: claim fans
Pete Davidson exits ‘SNL’ under Kim Kardashian’s ‘curse’: claim fans

Pete Davidson’s sudden departure from his famed show Saturday Night Live has left fans shocked who are blaming the ‘Kardashian Curse’ for the comic’s shocking move.

The King of Staten Island star rose to massive fame thanks to his mega-hit gig which will soon be coming to its end as word broke on Friday that the 28-year-old is planning to make his final show this weekend.

Reacting to the news, fans have taken over Twitter to write about their fears of Davidson committing ‘career suicide’ by abandoning his show, which he joined in 2014, amid Kim Kardashian romance.

"The Kardashian curse has begun," one person tweeted. "This dude is an (expletive). He's letting her dictate his life already."

"Are we starting to see the Kardashian curse hit Pete? Hate to see his career get screwed over by a bad date,” another user shared his disappointment.

"He's been marginally funny as of late. Looks like the Kardashian Curse is real!" a third fan added.

Moreover, another user slammed the famed family for allegedly killing the careers of those associated with them.

"The Kardashian Curse has moved from sports to SNL,” the post read.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner talked about the ‘curse’ during the 2016 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“The Kardashian curse is every male figure that comes and dates a Kardashian,” she said. "Their life kind of just goes downhill after that."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle called in family to look after Archie amid emotional instability

Meghan Markle called in family to look after Archie amid emotional instability
Olivia Wilde promotes beau Harry Styles’ latest song on Instagram

Olivia Wilde promotes beau Harry Styles’ latest song on Instagram
'Fan boy' Prince William plays secondary role in Kate, Tom Cruise meeting

'Fan boy' Prince William plays secondary role in Kate, Tom Cruise meeting
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker arrive hand-in-hand at family dinner in Italy

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker arrive hand-in-hand at family dinner in Italy
Meghan Markle getting ‘irritated’ with allegations: ‘It’s getting under her skin’

Meghan Markle getting ‘irritated’ with allegations: ‘It’s getting under her skin’
Sharon Osbourne thanks rapper Jamal Rajad for saving daughter's life in fire

Sharon Osbourne thanks rapper Jamal Rajad for saving daughter's life in fire
Amber Heard talks of daughter Oonagh Paige Heard in Johnny Depp court case

Amber Heard talks of daughter Oonagh Paige Heard in Johnny Depp court case
Rihanna ‘fiercely protective’ of newborn son: source

Rihanna ‘fiercely protective’ of newborn son: source
Kim Kardashian rushes to court after receiving death threats, files restraining order

Kim Kardashian rushes to court after receiving death threats, files restraining order
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard 'create perfect storm' with their love from 'hell': Astrologer

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard 'create perfect storm' with their love from 'hell': Astrologer
Meghan, Harry home invite 'turned down' by London mayor Sadiq Khan: 'He was right'

Meghan, Harry home invite 'turned down' by London mayor Sadiq Khan: 'He was right'
Netflix camera-ready for Jubilee, knows Meghan and Harry 'not a story without royals'

Netflix camera-ready for Jubilee, knows Meghan and Harry 'not a story without royals'

Latest

view all