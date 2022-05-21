 
sports
Saturday May 21 2022
By
AFP

Women to referee at FIFA World Cup finals for first time

By
AFP

Saturday May 21, 2022

Frances Stephanie Frappart was the first woman to referee a mens Champions League game. — AFP/File
Frances Stephanie Frappart was the first woman to referee a men's Champions League game. — AFP/File 

  • FIFA referees committee chairman says he is happy regarding this decision.
  • “This concludes a long process that began several years ago," he says.
  • All match officials for finals will participate in early summer  seminars in Asuncion, Madrid and Doha.

LAUSANNE: For the first time ever there will be women referees at a men’s World Cup finals after FIFA revealed the list for the quadrennial showpiece being hosted later this year by Qatar.

France’s Stephanie Frappart, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda, and Japan’s Yoshimi Yamashita are among the 36 match referees.

Brazil’s Neuza Back, Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina and American Kathryn Nesbitt have been included in the 69 assistant referees.

“We are very happy that ... we have been able to call up female match officials for the first time in the history of a FIFA World Cup,” said FIFA Referees Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina.

“This concludes a long process that began several years ago with the deployment of female referees at FIFA men’s junior and senior tournaments.

“In this way, we clearly emphasise that it is quality that counts for us and not gender. I would hope that in the future, the selection of elite women’s match officials for important men’s competitions will be perceived as something normal and no longer as sensational.”

All match officials for the finals will participate in early summer seminars in Asuncion, Madrid and Doha.

“We can’t eliminate all mistakes, but we will do everything we can to reduce them,” said Massimo Busacca, FIFA’s Director of Refereeing.

More From Sports:

Azhar Ali scores his maiden double century in county cricket

Azhar Ali scores his maiden double century in county cricket
'Aise kerty hain': Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan's Twitter banter continues

'Aise kerty hain': Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan's Twitter banter continues
Govt to replace PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, says PML-N leader

Govt to replace PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, says PML-N leader
Virender Sehwag declares Shoaib Akhtar's bowling action 'illegal'

Virender Sehwag declares Shoaib Akhtar's bowling action 'illegal'
Has Shaheen Shah Afridi started modelling?

Has Shaheen Shah Afridi started modelling?
How did Shoaib Akhtar break 160kph barrier?

How did Shoaib Akhtar break 160kph barrier?
Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan's future captain: Darren Gough

Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan's future captain: Darren Gough
PCB considers options to play tri-nation T20 series in New Zealand

PCB considers options to play tri-nation T20 series in New Zealand

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara falls off mountain, suffers serious injuries

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara falls off mountain, suffers serious injuries
PCB receives invitation from New Zealand Cricket to hold T20 tri-nation series: sources

PCB receives invitation from New Zealand Cricket to hold T20 tri-nation series: sources
Pakistan to invite Virat Kohli to play in Kashmir Premier League

Pakistan to invite Virat Kohli to play in Kashmir Premier League
Pak vs WI: PCB plans to schedule ODIs in evening due to heat: sources

Pak vs WI: PCB plans to schedule ODIs in evening due to heat: sources

Latest

view all