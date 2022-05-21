 
Saturday May 21 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘abusing royal ties’ for ‘personal gain’

Saturday May 21, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of allegedly ‘using’ Queen Elizabeth for their personal gain.

According to Express UK, Royal author Angela Levin made this revelation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged motives.

She began by pointing out the couple’s alleged attempts to ‘abuse’ their connection with the royal family.

She explained, “You see, the title does it. But [Meghan] didn’t want the title — they don’t want to be royals so they didn’t want to do anything that was royal, except using the title that will help them make loads of money.”

“And I think that it’s very interesting actually because you can’t just use people for your own ends — you actually have to prove things.”

Before concluding, the expert also lauded Netflix for being ‘patient’ with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and admitted, “When a lot of money is concerned with a big company, they’re not stupid, they’re only going to wait so long. I think they’ve been incredibly patient.”

