 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise buddies up to Prince William, Kate to get his film 'royal stamp of approval'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Tom Cruise buddies up to Prince William, Kate to get his film royal stamp of approval
Tom Cruise buddies up to Prince William, Kate to get his film 'royal stamp of approval'

Tom Cruise’s recent meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton might be a PR technique to get his film Top Gun: Maverick a ‘royal stamp of approval’, expressed experts.

Daily Mail quoted PR chief Lida Citroen that Cruise could be pursuing a 'brand halo effect' to make him and the film seem ‘more favourable and an endorsement is implied.’

“It's possible this is the strategy behind Cruise's promotion of his new movie with an institution as popular and well-recognised as the Royal Family,” the PR expert explained.

Moreover, another PR practitioner Jennifer Hodgson shared with the outlet, “In terms of the royal stamp of approval, this doesn't just count for the film industry.”

“Having this is pivotal for everything from campaigns to brands and everything in between. We see this in terms of fashion every day: The Duchess of Cambridge wears a dress - it sells out the same day.

“Brands then in turn use this as a selling tool for further press and marketing opportunities and to enhance both brand credibility and consumer trust,” Hodgson added. 

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from son's post wedding event

Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from son's post wedding event
Tom Cruise’s appearance on Cannes’ red carpet sparks shoe insole rumors

Tom Cruise’s appearance on Cannes’ red carpet sparks shoe insole rumors

Doja Cat reveals she is taking a hiatus from singing due to tonsil surgery

Doja Cat reveals she is taking a hiatus from singing due to tonsil surgery
Royal Family ‘being targeted’ by 170 ‘dangerous’ stalkers

Royal Family ‘being targeted’ by 170 ‘dangerous’ stalkers
Johnny Depp deserves ‘compassion’: defends women's abuse charity

Johnny Depp deserves ‘compassion’: defends women's abuse charity

Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is the bigger star

Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is the bigger star
Queen’s jubilee brings joy to people of Falklands: Residents of Stanley to party with penguins

Queen’s jubilee brings joy to people of Falklands: Residents of Stanley to party with penguins
Prince Harry’s blasted for making ‘gross and sinister insult’ at Queen

Prince Harry’s blasted for making ‘gross and sinister insult’ at Queen
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘abusing royal ties’ for ‘personal gain’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘abusing royal ties’ for ‘personal gain’
Travis Barker’s ex-wife pens 'hope you heal' ahead of Kourtney Kardashian wedding

Travis Barker’s ex-wife pens 'hope you heal' ahead of Kourtney Kardashian wedding
Ryan Reynolds reminisces how his brothers 'backed him up' against their dad

Ryan Reynolds reminisces how his brothers 'backed him up' against their dad
Queen ‘fed up’ of ‘disrespectful’ royal visits: report

Queen ‘fed up’ of ‘disrespectful’ royal visits: report

Latest

view all