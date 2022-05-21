Tom Cruise buddies up to Prince William, Kate to get his film 'royal stamp of approval'

Tom Cruise’s recent meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton might be a PR technique to get his film Top Gun: Maverick a ‘royal stamp of approval’, expressed experts.

Daily Mail quoted PR chief Lida Citroen that Cruise could be pursuing a 'brand halo effect' to make him and the film seem ‘more favourable and an endorsement is implied.’

“It's possible this is the strategy behind Cruise's promotion of his new movie with an institution as popular and well-recognised as the Royal Family,” the PR expert explained.

Moreover, another PR practitioner Jennifer Hodgson shared with the outlet, “In terms of the royal stamp of approval, this doesn't just count for the film industry.”

“Having this is pivotal for everything from campaigns to brands and everything in between. We see this in terms of fashion every day: The Duchess of Cambridge wears a dress - it sells out the same day.

“Brands then in turn use this as a selling tool for further press and marketing opportunities and to enhance both brand credibility and consumer trust,” Hodgson added.