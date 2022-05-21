Prince Harry’s blasted for making ‘gross and sinister insult’ at Queen

File Footage

Prince Harry’s comments about Queen Elizabeth needing protection from the Palace has been branded a “sinister and gross insult.”



Body language expert Judi James made this claim in her article for The Mirror.

There, she was quoted saying, Prince Harry’s “keenness to talk, which makes his astonishing claim about the 96-year-old queen that he is ‘making sure she is protected and has the right people around her’ sound even more sinister by contrast.”

She also pointed out how, “The phrase is not delivered as a throw-away, either.”

Before concluding she also slipped in a sly quip and questioned how Prince Harry intends to protect his grandmother from the other side of the world.

“He also reminds us that he now sees the U.S. as his home though, presumably leaving us wondering how he can possibly ‘protect’ the queen long-distance and if we should be worried about her and these ‘people around her’?”