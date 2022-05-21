 
pakistan
Saturday May 21 2022
Coalition govt's high-level huddle takes place in Lahore

Saturday May 21, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (centre right) and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (centre left) attend a meeting at the prime ministers residence in Lahore, on May 21, 2022. — Provided to Geo.tv
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (centre right) and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (centre left) attend a meeting at the prime minister's residence in Lahore, on May 21, 2022. — Provided to Geo.tv

  • Meeting of senior coalition govt leaders takes place at PM's residence.
  • PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari, senior federal ministers attend meeting.
  • Meeting's participants express confidence in PM's leadership.

LAHORE: A high-level huddle of the coalition government has taken place at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's residence in Punjab's capital Saturday, a statement issued in this regard said.

Besides the prime minister, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, senior federal ministers, PML-N, and PPP leaders also attended the meeting, the statement said.

The meeting's participants discussed the ongoing political situation in the country, as the PTI pressurises the government for early elections and the economy deteriorates, the statement added. 

Read more: Court extends bail of PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza till May 28

The participants also appreciated the incumbent government's steps for the people's welfare and expressed their complete confidence in the leadership of the prime minister.

The political leaders also vowed to rectify the country's economy through mutual cooperation.

