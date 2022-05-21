 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
AFP

Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba’s new fantasy film premieres at Cannes

By
AFP

Saturday May 21, 2022

Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba’s new fantasy film premieres at Cannes
Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba’s new fantasy film premieres at Cannes

Tilda Swinton said Saturday that the world needs stories more than ever as her fantastical new fable "Three Thousand Years of Longing", from "Mad Max" creator George Miller, premiered at Cannes.

Swinton plays an academic who releases a djinn (played by British star Idris Elba) from a bottle she finds in an Istanbul market, who offers her three wishes.

Speaking at Cannes, Swinton said it was fitting for a film "about having a variety of angles".

"The thing that´s dangerous about stories is when you only have one story," she told a press conference.

"It´s so clear now, particularly in the last few months that... when people only hear one story, things go down the tubes fast," she said, in an apparent reference to Russia´s invasion of Ukraine.

"Keeping our ears and hearts open -- that´s really important," she said.

On a lighter note, the film team faced the inevitable question of what three wishes they would make if they had the chance.

"I wish I had a better answer for that very question," Elba said with a chuckle.

"My second wish is that the audience takes from this film that we learn from stories and that this is quite an unconventional telling of a story.

"And my third wish would be for an electric Ferrari," he added, to laughs from the reporters.

Miller is the lauded Australian director behind such varied films as "Mad Max", "Babe" and "Happy Feet".

Given that his new film is a celebration of centuries-old myths, he was asked for his thoughts on Hollywood´s current obsession with superhero franchises and whether they would endure.

More From Entertainment:

Italian Wedding: Kourtney Kardashian to tie the knot tomorrow with Travis Barker

Italian Wedding: Kourtney Kardashian to tie the knot tomorrow with Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian steals Kourtney's wedding thunder by sharing her eye-popping beach snap

Kim Kardashian steals Kourtney's wedding thunder by sharing her eye-popping beach snap
Adele looks happier than ever with boyfriend Rich Paul at sporting event: pics

Adele looks happier than ever with boyfriend Rich Paul at sporting event: pics
Obi-Wan hides the Force in new ‘Star Wars’ TV series

Obi-Wan hides the Force in new ‘Star Wars’ TV series
Johnny Depp called 'Steve' by Amber Heard in love letter: Here's why

Johnny Depp called 'Steve' by Amber Heard in love letter: Here's why
Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from son's post wedding event

Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from son's post wedding event
Queen's Jubilee practice turns into chaos as several people sustain injuries during rehearsal

Queen's Jubilee practice turns into chaos as several people sustain injuries during rehearsal
Tom Cruise’s appearance on Cannes’ red carpet sparks shoe insole rumors

Tom Cruise’s appearance on Cannes’ red carpet sparks shoe insole rumors

Doja Cat reveals she is taking a hiatus from singing due to tonsil surgery

Doja Cat reveals she is taking a hiatus from singing due to tonsil surgery
Royal Family ‘being targeted’ by 170 ‘dangerous’ stalkers

Royal Family ‘being targeted’ by 170 ‘dangerous’ stalkers
Johnny Depp deserves ‘compassion’: defends women's abuse charity

Johnny Depp deserves ‘compassion’: defends women's abuse charity

Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is the bigger star

Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is the bigger star

Latest

view all