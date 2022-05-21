PM Shehbaz thanks business community for invitation to speak in Karachi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP/File

"Thank you to Karachi's business community for the invitation to speak," says PM.

He says PTI-led govt took Rs20,000 billion loan.

Earlier, PM addressed business community to seek solutions to economic woes.

After a day-long visit to Karachi to meet with businessmen, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked them for inviting him.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said: "Thank you to Karachi's business community for the invitation to speak. I explained the rationale behind the ban on import of luxury items: saving scarce foreign exchange, dollar stabilisation, ending social imbalance & strengthening the local industry."

Talking about the PTI-led government, the premier said that the government "took loans worth Rs 20,000 billion which was an increase of 80% in the loans taken since 1947", adding that people want answers if it has any single project to show for these loans.

PM 'requests' business community for solutions to economic woes

Yesterday, PM Shehbaz addressed the business community in Karachi and sought solutions to the economic woes that the country is undergoing.

During his speech, the premier asked businessmen to speak about their problems and said: “We need to analyse the economic situation with patience."

The premier then requested the business community to provide solutions as the local currency has lately been fluctuating significantly against the US dollar.

“I am not here for political point-scoring,” the premier clarified, stressing that he wants to know the solutions to the problems faced by the business community.