Netflix should 'dump' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and 'wash their hands': Poll

Netflix is urged to end multi-million dollar deal with royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a poll carried out by Express.co.uk, Briton readers were asked: “Should Netflix push Meghan and Harry for content?”

Out of 1,602 responses, 61% said yes, 38% marked no and another 20% were neutral on the question.

In a more qualitative result, bitter fans mocked the Sussexes after Netflix reportedly snubbed Meghan's animated series Pearl.

“Netflix should cancel the deal immediately," wrote one.

“NO! Netflix should dump both of them and wash their hands! Enough is enough! They had enough chances! There has to be a full stop! And it’s NOW!" added another.

“Netflix paid out the money and has a right to content, so if they don't fulfil the contract they should get their money back.”

A user wrote: “Yes definitely. Netflix should definitely get their money's worth.”

“Netflix needs to cut their losses and move on," adviced one.

“I cancelled my subscription due to Harry and Meghan, and if Netflix wants to be honest they are losing due to Harry and Meghan," wrote an emotionally charged user.