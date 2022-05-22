 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix should 'dump' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and 'wash their hands': Poll

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Netflix should dump Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and wash their hands: Poll
Netflix should 'dump' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and 'wash their hands': Poll

Netflix is urged to end multi-million dollar deal with royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a poll carried out by Express.co.uk, Briton readers were asked: “Should Netflix push Meghan and Harry for content?”

Out of 1,602 responses, 61% said yes, 38% marked no and another 20% were neutral on the question. 

In a more qualitative result, bitter fans mocked the Sussexes after Netflix reportedly snubbed Meghan's animated series Pearl.

“Netflix should cancel the deal immediately," wrote one.

“NO! Netflix should dump both of them and wash their hands! Enough is enough! They had enough chances! There has to be a full stop! And it’s NOW!" added another.

“Netflix paid out the money and has a right to content, so if they don't fulfil the contract they should get their money back.”

A user wrote: “Yes definitely. Netflix should definitely get their money's worth.”

“Netflix needs to cut their losses and move on," adviced one.

“I cancelled my subscription due to Harry and Meghan, and if Netflix wants to be honest they are losing due to Harry and Meghan," wrote an emotionally charged user.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle tearfully hugged royal staff in final goodbye message: Read

Meghan Markle tearfully hugged royal staff in final goodbye message: Read
Beyoncé lands in Italy as Kourtney Kardashian ready to say 'I do!'

Beyoncé lands in Italy as Kourtney Kardashian ready to say 'I do!'
Rihanna moving to Barbados to bring up son 'away from showbiz': Report

Rihanna moving to Barbados to bring up son 'away from showbiz': Report
Scott Disick is bitter ex throwing shade at Kourtney Kardashian before wedding

Scott Disick is bitter ex throwing shade at Kourtney Kardashian before wedding
Pete Davidson CONFIRMS SNL exit with emotional note: Watch Video

Pete Davidson CONFIRMS SNL exit with emotional note: Watch Video
Queen Elizabeth to join Prince Andrew's daughter and other royals at Flower Show

Queen Elizabeth to join Prince Andrew's daughter and other royals at Flower Show

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's 'spoiler alert' leaves royal fans excited

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's 'spoiler alert' leaves royal fans excited

Ukrainian director denounces Russian presence at Cannes

Ukrainian director denounces Russian presence at Cannes
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey jets off to Ireland without The Wanted star ,’tough one’

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey jets off to Ireland without The Wanted star ,’tough one’
Gwyneth Paltrow shares what she thinks of Kourtney Kardashian stealing her idea

Gwyneth Paltrow shares what she thinks of Kourtney Kardashian stealing her idea

Helen Skelton makes first TV look since separation from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton makes first TV look since separation from Richie Myler
Expert fears Prince Harry may steal 'the event' from Queen Elizabeth

Expert fears Prince Harry may steal 'the event' from Queen Elizabeth

Latest

view all