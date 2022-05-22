 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry using ‘guilt or PR’ on Queen Elizabeth: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Prince Harry using ‘guilt or PR’ on Queen Elizabeth: report
Prince Harry using ‘guilt or PR’ on Queen Elizabeth: report

The meeting Prince Harry had with Queen Elizabeth before royal balcony invite has been blasted as “guilt or PR.”

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made this claim and spoke at length about the ‘motivated guilt’ she feels resented during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's meeting with the Queen.

She was quoted telling the Daily Star, “I do think that Prince Harry was surprised by the amount of hostility there was about him not being at Prince Philip’s memorial.”

“I don’t know how much of it is guilt, sincerely missing his family or worst-case scenario… PR for Invictus.”

Before concluding she also added, “I really don’t think anyone cares about Invictus,” she added, “so any PR is good PR there.”

More From Entertainment:

Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’

Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’
Johnny Depp backed by therapist once exposed for his 'affairs with vulnerable women'

Johnny Depp backed by therapist once exposed for his 'affairs with vulnerable women'

Kate Middleton’s ‘Top Gun’ premiere dress sets internet searches ablaze

Kate Middleton’s ‘Top Gun’ premiere dress sets internet searches ablaze
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish pre-wedding lunch

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish pre-wedding lunch

Prince Harry’s rumoured real father is Diana’s ex-lover? Evidence explained

Prince Harry’s rumoured real father is Diana’s ex-lover? Evidence explained
Amber Heard’s lawyer repeats ‘I’m trying’ as she looks defeated in Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard’s lawyer repeats ‘I’m trying’ as she looks defeated in Johnny Depp trial

Real reason why Prince Harry, Meghan refused ‘Earl’ title for Archie

Real reason why Prince Harry, Meghan refused ‘Earl’ title for Archie
Amber Heard’s lawyer talks Johnny Depp’s innocence as ‘domestic abuse survivor’?

Amber Heard’s lawyer talks Johnny Depp’s innocence as ‘domestic abuse survivor’?
Kim Kardashian gushes over Pete Davidson as he bids farewell to 'Saturday Night Live'

Kim Kardashian gushes over Pete Davidson as he bids farewell to 'Saturday Night Live'
Prince Harry ‘won’t stop sharing his truth’ despite stepping down

Prince Harry ‘won’t stop sharing his truth’ despite stepping down
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to deliver acting performance at Queen Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to deliver acting performance at Queen Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth’s pet passions to take centre stage in Jubilee parade

Queen Elizabeth’s pet passions to take centre stage in Jubilee parade

Latest

view all