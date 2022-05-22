Prince Harry using ‘guilt or PR’ on Queen Elizabeth: report

The meeting Prince Harry had with Queen Elizabeth before royal balcony invite has been blasted as “guilt or PR.”

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made this claim and spoke at length about the ‘motivated guilt’ she feels resented during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's meeting with the Queen.

She was quoted telling the Daily Star, “I do think that Prince Harry was surprised by the amount of hostility there was about him not being at Prince Philip’s memorial.”

“I don’t know how much of it is guilt, sincerely missing his family or worst-case scenario… PR for Invictus.”

Before concluding she also added, “I really don’t think anyone cares about Invictus,” she added, “so any PR is good PR there.”