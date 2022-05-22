Kate Middleton’s ‘Top Gun’ premiere dress sets internet searches ablaze

File Footage





Kate Middleton showed up to the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in a stunning dress fit for a Hollywood starlet, and according to People magazine, her OOTD set internet search engines ablaze!

The Duchess of Cambridge, along with her husband Prince William, attended the Top Gun premiere in London earlier this week, and for the star-studded event, Kate chose a black-and-white Roland Mouret dress fashioned with a Bardot neckline.

She styled it up with Prada pumps and an Alexander McQueen clutch, with her hair sleek and tucked behind her ears.

Needless to say, the entire look was a major hit, not just with royal fans but also fashion watchdogs, with People magazine reporting that within 24 hours of the premiere, searches for the term ‘Bardot dress’ shot up by 263 percent!

Online demand for ‘black-and-white dresses’ also reportedly went up in the hours after Kate walked the red carpet.

The ‘Bardot’ neckline, which is an off-the-shoulder style, was made popular by the French actress Brigitte Bardot.