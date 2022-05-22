 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal Family ‘frightened’ by Prince Harry’s potential leaks

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Royal Family ‘frightened’ by Prince Harry’s potential leaks
Royal Family ‘frightened’ by Prince Harry’s potential leaks

The Firm has reportedly grown ‘frightened’ by the possibility of having private conversations ‘leaked’ by Prince Harry.

Royal author Ian Lloyd made this claim during his interview with Express UK.

There, he was quoted telling Express UK, “It's a family and the relationship can be repaired but I think it would need a long-term investment from both sides and I think it would involve Harry spending time here and doing things without giving interviews.”

“The Royal Family are going to be frightened that anything they say will emerge in the next set of interviews - which probably will be when his memoir comes out.”

Before concluding, Mr Lloyd, also referenced the potential contents of the memoir and admitted, “And I am imagining that Charles and William won't come out well from it while Diana will be a saint, much like the Queen. The publishers will want negative stories on Charles.”

More From Entertainment:

Donald Trump takes swipe at Amber Heard, Johnny Depp: ‘What a lovely couple!’

Donald Trump takes swipe at Amber Heard, Johnny Depp: ‘What a lovely couple!’
Prince William, Harry’s bodyguard had ‘grave warning’ to replacement

Prince William, Harry’s bodyguard had ‘grave warning’ to replacement
Harry Styles supports Ukraine, sings ‘Sign of the Time’ during NYC concert

Harry Styles supports Ukraine, sings ‘Sign of the Time’ during NYC concert
‘Irrelevant’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not the power couple they think'

‘Irrelevant’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not the power couple they think'
Kourtney Kardashian planning ‘dramatic entrance’ at castle wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian planning ‘dramatic entrance’ at castle wedding to Travis Barker
Queen’s health forces Palace to draw up contingency plans for Jubilee: Details

Queen’s health forces Palace to draw up contingency plans for Jubilee: Details
Courtney Love hails Johnny Depp for ‘saving her life’

Courtney Love hails Johnny Depp for ‘saving her life’
Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’

Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’
Johnny Depp backed by therapist once exposed for his 'affairs with vulnerable women'

Johnny Depp backed by therapist once exposed for his 'affairs with vulnerable women'

Kate Middleton’s ‘Top Gun’ premiere dress sets internet searches ablaze

Kate Middleton’s ‘Top Gun’ premiere dress sets internet searches ablaze
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish pre-wedding lunch

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish pre-wedding lunch

Prince Harry’s rumoured real father is Diana’s ex-lover? Evidence explained

Prince Harry’s rumoured real father is Diana’s ex-lover? Evidence explained

Latest

view all