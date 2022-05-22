 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Simon Cowell appears on 'BGT' with a broken arm after e-bike crash

Simon Cowell eft viewers heartbroken as he appeared on Britain’s Got Talent via a video link while revealing a broken arm.

Cowell joined the show after bike crash to announce the contestants who will be put through the live shows.

The preview clip for next week’s episode was recently released in which the 62-year-old TV personality can be seen with his injured left arm while his fellow judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, and Amanda Holden mull over their decisions.

As the entertainment boss delivered his verdict by showing sheets of paper with 'Yes' and 'No' written on them, David suggested that Simon wasn’t given much of a choice.

He picked up the remote to turn off the video link, “Simon, I hate to have to do this but I'm going to turn you off. We cannot discuss dinosaurs anymore.”

During his conversation with Daily Mail after the incident, Simon admitted, “I'm a bit of a nutter. I'll definitely wear a helmet next time.” 

