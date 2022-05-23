 
Monday May 23 2022
Tom Cruise teases high-octane action in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' trailer

Monday May 23, 2022

The wait is finally over!

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has unveiled the first official trailer of his highly-anticipated film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, the franchise's seventh installment.

The two-minute and 15-seconds long preview has left fans mind-blown with high-octane action sequences and Cruise’s nerve-wracking stunts.

The trailer shows Cruise, 59, returning as Ethan Hunt and features a montage of eye-popping stunts and set pieces, including new and return of several characters.


“Your days of fighting for the so-called ‘Greater Good’ are over,” Henry Czerny says to Cruise in the trailer. “This is our chance to control the truth. The concepts of right and wrong, for everyone for centuries to come. You’re fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist. It never did. You need to pick a side.”

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the seventh installment also stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Hayley Atwell among others.

The film was previously slated for a Memorial Day weekend opening but was pushed back to debut in theaters on Sept. 20, 2022, before being delayed again.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 will hit the theaters on July 14, 2023.

