Liam Neeson son Daniel reveals heart surgery journey

Daniel Neeson, the 29-year-old son of Liam Neeson and the late Natasha Richardson, spoke publicly about undergoing surgery for a congenital heart condition.

On March 3, Neeson took to Instagram to share that he was born with Bicuspid Aortic Valve (BAV), a defect in which the aortic valve has two leaflets instead of the usual three.

While often unnoticed, the condition can eventually cause valve failure or enlargement of the aorta.

“About 2% of the human population has it, and most people don’t even know,” he explained, posting photos from the hospital alongside his fiancée, Natalie Ackerman.

Daniel revealed that he had been attending regular cardiology check-ups since childhood.

Over time, his doctors observed severe left ventricle dilation and aortic enlargement, leading to the decision for surgery.

“Eventually, I started to experience severe left ventricle dilation and aortic enlargement. I knew it was heading toward medical intervention,” he wrote.

“Some people with BAV are operated on later in life, but I drew the early-bird straw.”

Daniel described the experience as one that required “surrender”.

He emphasized the importance of staying present and trusting the process.

“Overcoming this wasn’t about being fearless. It was about leaning into the healing energy and being as present as possible. I looked at this operation as a ceremony, not a procedure,” he shared.

He praised Dr. Leonard Girardi and the team at Weill Cornell/NewYork-Presbyterian for their care.

He expressed gratitude to the ICU nurses, calling them “some of the greatest people on the planet.”

He also credited Ackerman as his “rock” throughout recovery.

The post drew encouragement from friends and celebrities.

Laura Linney responded with heart emojis, while Andy Cohen commented: “Your heart is just tooooo big for a normal human being to handle!!”

Neeson encouraged others to take charge of their health, urging regular cardiology check-ups even for those without known issues.

“The recovery trail is beautiful, patient, and rewarding.’

Always advocate for yourself and listen to your body… Most importantly, surrender to the present moment. Don’t live in fear. The universe has your back when you learn to dance with it,” he concluded.