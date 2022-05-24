 
entertainment
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna 'barely' leaves son alone, enjoys 'quiet time' with baby

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Rihanna barely leaves son alone, enjoys quiet time with baby
Rihanna 'barely' leaves son alone, enjoys 'quiet time' with baby

Rihanna is embracing motherhood wholeheartedly.

A source close to the Umbrella hitmaker and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky told PEOPLE that Rihanna is cherishing every single moment with her newborn.

"Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him," says the insider. "She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too."

"Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom," the source adds. "She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby."

The insider adds that the songstress "doesn't seem rushed to get back to work" and "very much enjoys spending quiet time with her baby."

Rihanna announced her pregnancy back in January 2022 with a series of photographs in New York City. The couple welcomed their son earlier this month.

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham showers Nicola Peltz with FLOWERS during a trip to farmers' market

Brooklyn Beckham showers Nicola Peltz with FLOWERS during a trip to farmers' market

Piers Morgan defends Prince Harry and Meghan in Prince Andrew row

Piers Morgan defends Prince Harry and Meghan in Prince Andrew row
Johnny Depp’s mangled finger story ‘has flaws', claims surgeon

Johnny Depp’s mangled finger story ‘has flaws', claims surgeon
Julia Fox and other celebrities show support for Amber Heard amid defamation lawsuit

Julia Fox and other celebrities show support for Amber Heard amid defamation lawsuit
Katie Price to appear before court tomorrow over another driving offence

Katie Price to appear before court tomorrow over another driving offence
Kanye West breaks Instagram silence with strange post amid Kourtney-Barker Italian wedding

Kanye West breaks Instagram silence with strange post amid Kourtney-Barker Italian wedding
'Can't Help Falling In Love': Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy romantic dance at reception

'Can't Help Falling In Love': Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy romantic dance at reception
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stun as they make first public appearance since Italian wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stun as they make first public appearance since Italian wedding
‘Pirates of the Caribbean' actor says Amber Heard is ‘universally detested in the industry’

‘Pirates of the Caribbean' actor says Amber Heard is ‘universally detested in the industry’

Rob Kardashian’s absence from sister Kourtney’s Italy wedding sparks concerns

Rob Kardashian’s absence from sister Kourtney’s Italy wedding sparks concerns

Prince Andrew set to make dramatic return to duties amid Queen's celebrations

Prince Andrew set to make dramatic return to duties amid Queen's celebrations
Queen Elizabeth 'shoved Michael Sheen away' during OBE event

Queen Elizabeth 'shoved Michael Sheen away' during OBE event

Latest

view all