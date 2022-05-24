 
entertainment
Johnny Depp’s security guard breaks into laughter in court, video goes viral

Johnny Depp’s former security team was cross-examined during the ongoing defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard which brought laughter and giggles to court.

A video from the trial went viral on the internet in which the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's entourage can be seen laughing hard during the proceedings.

The man can be seen covering his face with his hands to stop his laughter before he leaves the courtroom as Depp’s attorney objected multiple times.

Reacting to the video, netizens bombarded the comment section to relate to the man who was Depp’s security guard.

One fan commented, “Dude is representing the entire internet,” while another fan wrote, “He just remembered a joke from 10 years ago from out of the blue. That’s how mind-numbing this trial is so far as to make his brain crack like that.”

One die-hard fan of Depp expressed, “The laughing guy represents 99% of the world as to the absurdity of Amber's lies and her unwavering attempts to uphold them by adding even more lies!!” 

