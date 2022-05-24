Priyanka Chopra’s birthday surprise leaves her manager overwhelmed: Pics

Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas recently planned a surprise birthday bash for her manager and investor Anjula Acharia at their sprawling house in Los Angeles.



In one of the videos shared by Acharia on her Instagram, the Padmavaat star could be seen holding a birthday cake and dancing to dhol beats.

Moreover, the Sky is Pink actress, who was clad in a green pant suit, even put up Acharia’s name in life-size letters in the lawn and decked up the space with fairy lights.

The manager shared a slew of photos and videos from the event on her social media where she also thanked both Chopra and Jonas for arranging this amazing event filled with flowers, lights and music.

She penned down her emotions in the caption, saying, “@priyankachopra @nickjonas I am so overwhelmed and grateful for all the love you showed me this birthday. You’re both so generous and warm-hearted, I can’t thank you enough!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Bajirao Mastani actress has resumed filming for Amazon series Citadel.