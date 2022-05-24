 
entertainment
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp may have ‘narcissistic traits’: testifies psychiatrist

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Johnny Depp may have ‘narcissistic traits’: testifies psychiatrist
Johnny Depp may have ‘narcissistic traits’: testifies psychiatrist

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial witnessed a psychiatrist on the stand on Monday who testified that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is a narcissist.

During his testimony, Dr David Spiegel said that Depp displays five of the nine narcissistic personality traits including "poor control, rapid mood shifts, undue sense of admiration, and worship power."

Dr Spiegel also pointed out that the Hollywood A-lister also showed a need for admiration from others, displayed moments of entitlement, and a lack of empathy.

"The fact he thought that Amber owed him and only wanted to be together with him because of his fame is an example of that," Spiegel said of narcissistic traits. "I think jealousy is an example of that."

However, Depp’s lawyer asked the psychiatrist if he examined the actor personally to make such a diagnosis.

To this, Dr Spiegel replied, “I would certainly, if I didn't, I'm certainly thinking that, but at least I'm going to say he has traits. So it's a provisional diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder." 

More From Entertainment:

Ashton Kutcher gives hilarious reaction to Mila Kunis’ inclusion in Time's 100 list

Ashton Kutcher gives hilarious reaction to Mila Kunis’ inclusion in Time's 100 list
Ukrainian filmmaker Loznitsa plans documentary on Russia invasion

Ukrainian filmmaker Loznitsa plans documentary on Russia invasion
Khloe Kardashian makes fun of her love life post solo appearance at Kourtney's wedding

Khloe Kardashian makes fun of her love life post solo appearance at Kourtney's wedding

Pete Davidson paid 'crazy' money for Kim Kardashian, Kanye West dinner: Watch hilarious clip

Pete Davidson paid 'crazy' money for Kim Kardashian, Kanye West dinner: Watch hilarious clip
London’s rail line named after Queen Elizabeth finally opens

London’s rail line named after Queen Elizabeth finally opens
Priyanka Chopra’s birthday surprise leaves her manager overwhelmed: Pics

Priyanka Chopra’s birthday surprise leaves her manager overwhelmed: Pics
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz ‘didn’t get along’ when they first met

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz ‘didn’t get along’ when they first met
Johnny Depp finds a lover amid Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp finds a lover amid Amber Heard defamation trial
Amber Heard, Johnny Depp lookalikes go viral on TikTok with hilarious video: Watch

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp lookalikes go viral on TikTok with hilarious video: Watch
Meghan, Harry branded 'clowns' in US, most Californians 'have no idea' who they are

Meghan, Harry branded 'clowns' in US, most Californians 'have no idea' who they are
Liam Payne’s new girlfriend revealed after split from Maya Henry: see pics

Liam Payne’s new girlfriend revealed after split from Maya Henry: see pics
Meghan Markle angry her fun side is called 'trashy', but royals are 'praised'

Meghan Markle angry her fun side is called 'trashy', but royals are 'praised'

Latest

view all