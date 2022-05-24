Johnny Depp’s team gives fist pump as Kate Moss mentioned in court

Tuesday May 24, 2022
Johnny Depp’s team appeared to rejoice as Amber Heard attorney mentioned Kate Moss in court on Monday.
The 48-year-old model, who has a romantic history with Depp, is expected to testify via a video link on Wednesday.
During the 2020 libel lawsuit, Heard claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean had pushed his ex down a staircase in the 1990s.
“[Whitney’s] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don’t hesitate, I don’t wait, I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs,” she said.
“In all of my relationships to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him – like, actually hit him. Square in the face.”
“He didn’t push my sister down the stairs,” Heard added.
Meanwhile, Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew was seen responding to the mention with a fist pump.
Moss isn’t on Depp’s witness list as insider claims that bringing the model in the court gives Depp a right to call “any witnesses identified”.