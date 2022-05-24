Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez receives love and praise from fans: Video

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez received praise and love from cheering fans as she left the court on Tuesday.



Camille, who's amazing video with Hollywood star in the Fairfax County courtroom set internet on fire, left court to crowd of cheering fans after Day 20 of the Johnny Depp - Amber Heard trial.



The Hollywood star's attorney, who has become a celebrity for her sweet gestures during proceedings, is receiving hero's welcome from fans.



Camille has also been lauded for her efficient cross-examination of Heard, regardless of the outcome of the trial. Her constant objections to the Aquaman actor's attorney Elaine Bredehoft’s line of questioning also left Bredehoft visibly flustered.

You tube viewers also expressed their love and respect for the lawyer, with one wrote: "A star is born. Camille is very lady like. Love to see her Latino fans there supporting her along with the rest of the ladies that seem to have been charmed by Ms. Vasquez's elegance. Finally, a role model for American girls to admire and respect."

Another responded: "I am just amazed how people from all over the world unites to support Depp. I hope he will back to acting career after the trial."

The third one penned: "Love this. She deserves fame after this. Beautiful woman."

Camille Vasquez became a TikTok star instantly as video of her hug to the Pirates of the Caribbean star took the social media platform by storm.