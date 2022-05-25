 
Wednesday May 25 2022
Police arrest PTI leader Ijaz Chaudhry, Mehmood ur Rasheed as clock ticks towards 'Azadi March'

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Police arresting PTI leader Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed (left) and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry. Photo— Twitter
  • Former education minister Shafqat Mehmood's house was also raided.
  • Police also arrest five PTI workers including local party leader Pervaiz Khan in Karachi.
  • PTI Karachi MNA Aftab Jahangir’s nephew was also arrested and shifted to an unknown location.

With the clock ticking towards PTI’s ‘Azadi March’, the police on Tuesday arrested PTI’s Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Punjab senior leader Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed and other party workers, Geo News reported.

The police continued to raid the houses of the PTI leaders and workers as the government has decided to stop PTI’s “Azadi March” set to begin today (May 25).

Despite the government ban, ex-prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders have vowed to reach Islamabad for the sit-in till the announcement of new elections.

A day earlier, Punjab Police raided the houses of several PTI leaders, including former energy minister Hammad Azhar, Usman Dar, and Babar Awan, while a police constable was also shot dead during a raid in Lahore.

On Tuesday, police arrested senior PTI leader Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed in a late-night raid under section 16 of the Maintenance of the Public Order (MPO).

Earlier, police also raided former education minister Shafqat Mehmood's residence, however, he was not present at home.

While condemning police action, PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mehmood Tweeted that police had raided his house without a search warrant.

“I was not there,” he Tweeted, adding, “Do they really think these tactics would intimidate us?”

Later PTI spokesperson claimed that Senator Ejaz Chaudhry had also been arrested and shifted to an unknown location.

"The place he was staying was stormed by over 100 policemen - the gate of the house broken- the family at that place harassed and phones taken. This will not dampen our spirit," a tweet from Ejaz Chaudhry's account said. 

Police raid PTI MNA's houses, arrest party workers in Karachi

Meanwhile, police also launched a crackdown on PTI Sindh leadership and arrested several workers.

To keep the law and order situation in control, the PML-N government has decided to stop Imran Khan's Azadi March in Islamabad.

According to the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the federal cabinet has decided not to let PTI go ahead with its long march in order to avoid the spread of "fitna" and "fasad."

In the wee hours of Wednesday, police raided Karachi’s Shah Rasool colony area and arrested five PTI workers including local party leader Pervaiz Khan.

According to the SSP south, arrested PTI workers were planning to gather at Teen Talwar for the protest.

The houses of PTI MNA Shakoor Shaad and Aftab Jahangir were also raided in Karachi, but they were not present at home.

However, police arrested Aftab Jahangir’s nephew and shifted him to an unknown location.

O and A Level exams in Islamabad, Rawalpindi postponed

PML-N's Attaullah Tarar appointed as Punjab government's spokesperson

Khawaja Asif apologises for raid at Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal's house

Azadi March a test for judiciary, police, and 'neutrals': Imran Khan

SC to hear IHCBA's plea against govt’s decision to block roads to stop PTI's 'Azadi March'

Federal Cabinet approves Election Amendment Bill 2022

Imran Khan's long march not against govt, 'but establishment,' Maryam Nawaz says

Rejecting govt ban, Imran Khan says he'll lead 'biggest procession in Pakistan's history' tomorrow

Govt won't allow PTI's march to avoid spread of 'fitna' and 'fasad', says interior minister

Long march: Govt calls in Pakistan Army for protection of Islamabad's Red Zone

Summer vacation in Sindh schools to begin from June 1

IHC orders police to stop harassing PTI leaders, workers

