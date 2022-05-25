 
entertainment
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Jason Momoa is obsessed with Johnny Depp lawyer Camille, FAKE video goes viral: Watch

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Jason Momoa has Johnny Depp lawyer photos on his laptop, FAKE video goes viral: Watch
Jason Momoa has Johnny Depp lawyer photos on his laptop, FAKE video goes viral: Watch

Jason Momoa testified in court as a witness for Johnny Depp in a hilarious fake video.

The clip, which is making rounds on the internet, features the Aquaman star poking fun at Amber Heard for faking her injuries as he intends to show a picture of Depp's ex-wife on his laptop.

Meanwhile, Momoa, who recently split from Lisa Bonet, is spotted crushing hard on Johnny Depp's famous lawyer, Camille Vasquez, as he flirts his way to elevate the mood inside the courtroom.

"I'm sorry Camille I did not know how it got here," he gushed as a wallpaper of the lawyer emerges on his laptop.

Speaking further about the ongoing case, Momoa shared a glamorous photo of Amber.

That's what Amber should have looked like, but the next day she looked like this," mocked the Game of Thrones actor.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have sued each other for defamation. Depp demands $50 million from his defamation scandal after Heard alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse in a 2018 op-ed for Washington Post.

Amber Heard, whose role in Aquaman is currently in trouble, has countersued Depp for $100 million.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'twisted' racism question about Archie, says Palace insider

Meghan Markle 'twisted' racism question about Archie, says Palace insider
Meghan Markle sister says father Thomas Markle is in hospital after duchess 'torture'

Meghan Markle sister says father Thomas Markle is in hospital after duchess 'torture'
Pete Davidson responds to claims Kim Kardashian is making him 'sell his soul'

Pete Davidson responds to claims Kim Kardashian is making him 'sell his soul'
Kourtney Kardashian supports brother Rob Kardashian missing her wedding: Here's Why

Kourtney Kardashian supports brother Rob Kardashian missing her wedding: Here's Why
Khloé Kardashian admits Kendal Jenner is 'not happy' about her cucumber video

Khloé Kardashian admits Kendal Jenner is 'not happy' about her cucumber video
'Vikings' Lagertha actress attends Top Gun premier

'Vikings' Lagertha actress attends Top Gun premier

Eminem's new video gets over 3.8 million views within hours

Eminem's new video gets over 3.8 million views within hours

'Dream come true' for Pakistan's first Cannes screening

'Dream come true' for Pakistan's first Cannes screening
‘Stranger Things’ returns with more supernatural horrors

‘Stranger Things’ returns with more supernatural horrors
Katie Price to skip appearance before court in speeding case

Katie Price to skip appearance before court in speeding case
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey remembers The Wanted star in heart touching post

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey remembers The Wanted star in heart touching post
Meghan Markle criticised for wiping Prince Harry's face during public outing

Meghan Markle criticised for wiping Prince Harry's face during public outing

Latest

view all