Jason Momoa is obsessed with Johnny Depp lawyer Camille, FAKE video goes viral: Watch

Jason Momoa has Johnny Depp lawyer photos on his laptop, FAKE video goes viral: Watch

Jason Momoa testified in court as a witness for Johnny Depp in a hilarious fake video.

The clip, which is making rounds on the internet, features the Aquaman star poking fun at Amber Heard for faking her injuries as he intends to show a picture of Depp's ex-wife on his laptop.

Meanwhile, Momoa, who recently split from Lisa Bonet, is spotted crushing hard on Johnny Depp's famous lawyer, Camille Vasquez, as he flirts his way to elevate the mood inside the courtroom.

"I'm sorry Camille I did not know how it got here," he gushed as a wallpaper of the lawyer emerges on his laptop.

Speaking further about the ongoing case, Momoa shared a glamorous photo of Amber.



That's what Amber should have looked like, but the next day she looked like this," mocked the Game of Thrones actor.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have sued each other for defamation. Depp demands $50 million from his defamation scandal after Heard alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse in a 2018 op-ed for Washington Post.

Amber Heard, whose role in Aquaman is currently in trouble, has countersued Depp for $100 million.