 
entertainment
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle sister says father Thomas Markle is in hospital after duchess 'torture'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Meghan Markle's sister, Samantha Markle, blames the duchess for their father's health ordeal.

Speaking to Dailly Mail on Wednesday, Samantha branded Meghan's conduct towards father Thoma Markle "unforgivable".

She said: "My father is recovering in hospital.

"We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing.

"He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying.

"He just needs some rest."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she added: "It's a travesty how much he's been tortured and how much he's had to go through thanks to my sister's disregard the past few years.

"That is unforgivable."

Thomas Markle was immediately admitted to a hospital in Mexico after suffering from a reported stroke, Meghan's father lost his speech and was made to write down his symptoms to the doctor. 

The health concern comes amid Thomas' ambitions plans to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee in the UK, where he could share special moments with Prince Charles.

"I'm going to show my respect for the Queen and I'm going to make sure that the Queen understands that my entire family respects the Queen and the Royals.

"We admire them and we want them to know that's how we feel about them and that's how we feel about England."

He added: "I would like to meet with Prince Charles and thank him for walking my daughter down the aisle, and also to meet and talk with him because I think we have a lot in common now.

"We've pretty much both been ghosted by our children."

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial: Key moments

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial: Key moments
Meghan Markle 'twisted' racism question about Archie, says Palace insider

Meghan Markle 'twisted' racism question about Archie, says Palace insider
Jason Momoa is obsessed with Johnny Depp lawyer Camille, FAKE video goes viral: Watch

Jason Momoa is obsessed with Johnny Depp lawyer Camille, FAKE video goes viral: Watch
Pete Davidson responds to claims Kim Kardashian is making him 'sell his soul'

Pete Davidson responds to claims Kim Kardashian is making him 'sell his soul'
Kourtney Kardashian supports brother Rob Kardashian missing her wedding: Here's Why

Kourtney Kardashian supports brother Rob Kardashian missing her wedding: Here's Why
Khloé Kardashian admits Kendal Jenner is 'not happy' about her cucumber video

Khloé Kardashian admits Kendal Jenner is 'not happy' about her cucumber video
'Vikings' Lagertha actress attends Top Gun premier

'Vikings' Lagertha actress attends Top Gun premier

Eminem's new video gets over 3.8 million views within hours

Eminem's new video gets over 3.8 million views within hours

'Dream come true' for Pakistan's first Cannes screening

'Dream come true' for Pakistan's first Cannes screening
‘Stranger Things’ returns with more supernatural horrors

‘Stranger Things’ returns with more supernatural horrors
Katie Price to skip appearance before court in speeding case

Katie Price to skip appearance before court in speeding case
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey remembers The Wanted star in heart touching post

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey remembers The Wanted star in heart touching post

Latest

view all