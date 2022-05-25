Meghan Markle sister says father Thomas Markle is in hospital after duchess 'torture'

Meghan Markle's sister, Samantha Markle, blames the duchess for their father's health ordeal.



Speaking to Dailly Mail on Wednesday, Samantha branded Meghan's conduct towards father Thoma Markle "unforgivable".



She said: "My father is recovering in hospital.

"We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing.

"He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying.

"He just needs some rest."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she added: "It's a travesty how much he's been tortured and how much he's had to go through thanks to my sister's disregard the past few years.

"That is unforgivable."

Thomas Markle was immediately admitted to a hospital in Mexico after suffering from a reported stroke, Meghan's father lost his speech and was made to write down his symptoms to the doctor.

The health concern comes amid Thomas' ambitions plans to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee in the UK, where he could share special moments with Prince Charles.

"I'm going to show my respect for the Queen and I'm going to make sure that the Queen understands that my entire family respects the Queen and the Royals.

"We admire them and we want them to know that's how we feel about them and that's how we feel about England."

He added: "I would like to meet with Prince Charles and thank him for walking my daughter down the aisle, and also to meet and talk with him because I think we have a lot in common now.

"We've pretty much both been ghosted by our children."