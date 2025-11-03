Major update on new 'Godzilla' movie

New 'Godzilla' movie announced on major day

In the wake of the success of Godzilla Minus One, the studio behind it, Toho Studios, based in Tokyo, announced the sequel to the movie, Godzilla Minus Zero.



Reports state that Takashi Yamazaki will serve as a director. Previously, he won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects for the 2023 movie, for which he served as the VFX supervisor as well as the filmmaker.

The announcement comes on Godzilla Day 2025 at an event in Tokyo. Along with the title, a first-look artwork and a teaser logo have also been unveiled.

Details about the project are limited, but what is known is the filming is set to begin later this year in two countries: New Zealand and Norway. In addition, the makers are said to eye late-2026 for release. Meanwhile, who will appear in the film's cast is, as of now, kept under wraps.

It is worth noting that Godzilla Minus One became a breakout success in the franchise, despite being made on a $15 million budget; the movie went on to gross over $110 million globally.