Kris Jenner celebrates Kendall Jenner's 30th birthday with special message

Kris Jenner shares heartwarming note on Kendlal Jenner's birthday

Kris Jenner has shared a loving birthday message for Kendall Jenner, who turns 20 on November 3.

She wrote, "Kenny, from the second you came into this world you stole my heart. You’ve always had this quiet strength, an inner peace and a beautiful confidence that’s so rare."

"You move through life with such grace and independence, and you have accomplished so much, yet you remain humble, kind, and grounded," the momager gushed.

"Watching you chase your dreams and create such a full and beautiful life for yourself fills me with joy and gratitude every day," the 69-year-old continued.

"You inspire me with your courage, your work ethic, and your heart," she added.

Kris went on to praise the supermodel for being “the best daughter, the most wonderful friend, the best auntie to your nieces and nephews.”

“I am just so endlessly proud to be your mom,” she declared.

Wishing Kendall, she concluded, “Happy birthday my angel girl @kendalljenner. I love you more than words can ever express!!!”

Kris shares daughters Kendall and Kylie with Caitlyn Jenner. She’s also mom to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, all of whom she shares with the late Robert Kardashian.