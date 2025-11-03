'Happy's Place' cast names 'Yellowstone' star they want in show

'Happy's Place' cast names country star they want in season 2

Happy's Place cast is shooting for the stars when it comes to season 2 guest stars.

Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Rex Linn and Tokala Black Elk shared their dream guest stars for season 2, sharing that they wish Kevin Costner would play McEntire’s onscreen late dad, Happy.

So far, the show has featured guest appearances from Steve Howey, Christopher Rich and JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

"We have a dream of seeing flashbacks to Happy,” Castelblanco told Us Weekly. "Belissa really wants Kevin Costner."

Peterman, 54, agreed, saying, "I also would love a flashback scene, specifically a flashback of the day showing each and everyone’s job interview."

"That could be really fun. Do we ever really want to see Happy? I would love to," she added.

The sitcom follows Bobbie’s life after she inherits her father’s restaurant and reconnects with her long-lost half-sister (Belissa Escobedo).

Other characters in the show include bartender Gabby (Peterman), cook Emmett (Linn), accountant Steve (Castelblanco) and waiter Takoda (Black Elk).

Naming some prominent actors who’d like to appear in the show, Linn said, "My dear friend John Lithgow would love to do it. He’s now doing the Harry Potter show on HBO so he’s in London for another year. I’m also trying to get my good friend Jean Smart to come over."

"She’s on the studio lot just right across the way here. I’d love to see those two but I have about 30 friends that want to come on the show. We’re trying to get some of them," he added.

Happy’s Place season 2 premieres on NBC on Friday, November 7.