Kate Moss to tell court Johnny Depp ‘caught her’ when she ‘fell from stairs’

File Footage

Kate Moss is set to appear in court on Wednesday and testify in favour of her ex-Johnny Depp in his ongoing lawsuit against ex-Amber Heard, and according to The New York Post, she is ready to spill on a particular incident.

According to insider reports, the 48-year-old former supermodel, who was romantically involved with Depp from 1994 to 1997, has prepared to tell the court about an incident in which she fell down a flight of stairs and was saved by Depp.

A source close to the case told the outlet of the incident, saying: “Moss will talk about an incident when she was walking down some stairs in Jamaica. She was wearing flip flops and she slipped on the last two stairs. Johnny caught her and tended to her.”

Moss’s scheduled deposition comes after Heard name-dropped her in court while talking about an incident in which Depp allegedly pushed her down some stairs.

Depp’s legal team decided to call Moss to testify in the case after deciding that Depp himself will not be taking to the stand anymore.

As for Heard’s slip-up, it first happened on May 5 while she described a fight to the court during which she punched Depp over fears that he would push her sister down the stairs.

Heard had said: “Whitney's back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her," Heard said. "I don't hesitate, I don't wait - I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs. And I swung at him.”



