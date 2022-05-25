 
Wednesday May 25 2022
MMAM Muzamil Asif

PAK vs SL: Pakistan women's cricket team serve as role model for young Pakistani girls

Young school girls attend Pakistan's first-ever women's T20I series against Sri Lanka at home. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka in the first-ever women's T20I series at home and it was watched by hundreds of young school girls.

At Southend Club on Tuesday, Pakistani skipper Bismah Maroof flipped the coin and visiting captain Chamari Athapaththu called for batting, making those young girls in the stands a witness and probably ensuring a bright future for Pakistani females in international cricket.

There were dozens of young girls already lined up to enter the stadium with passion and enthusiasm to see their countrywomen making the nation proud.

Amid all the cultural restrictions on women in a society like Pakistan, these girls must have developed the image of role models in their minds after watching Bismah XI registering a six-wicket victory.

They might remember the moments of young Tuba Hassan's celebration while taking wickets flawlessly in her debut T20I match. Tuba must have inspired some of these girls by claiming the best bowling figures in T20I by a Pakistani debutant.

Meanwhile, it was commendable to see Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) serving the young kids with free meal boxes.

In the scorching heat of Karachi, credit goes to the young girls who came and patiently supported the Women in Green. Who knows, maybe you see some of them as "Pakistan's future cricket stars". 

