 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle host event in support of a charity

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 26, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle host event in support of a charity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to win hearts with their generous acts in the United State despite criticism from the British media.

Hardly a day goes by when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not targeted by the British tabloids and royal experts.

The royal couple and The Los Padres Polo Team recently hosted an event in support of the Foodbank and other local nonprofits in Santa Barbara county.

The charity said, "We are grateful for the recognition and generosity of the Los Padres Polo Team that allows us to continue our mission,".

It also shared a picture of Prince Harry and his polo team 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry accused of deceiving people by hoisting polo cup

Prince Harry accused of deceiving people by hoisting polo cup

Away from festival spotlight, Ukrainian rebuilds life in Cannes

Away from festival spotlight, Ukrainian rebuilds life in Cannes
Johnny Depp, back on stand, calls Heard abuse claims 'cruel' and 'false'

Johnny Depp, back on stand, calls Heard abuse claims 'cruel' and 'false'
Michelle Keegan leaves fans spellbound with unrecognizable family photo: see

Michelle Keegan leaves fans spellbound with unrecognizable family photo: see
Amber Heard’s sister levelling false allegations against Johnny Depp, says ex-friend

Amber Heard’s sister levelling false allegations against Johnny Depp, says ex-friend
Katie Price shares a glimpse of son Harvey's priceless gift ahead of his 20th birthday

Katie Price shares a glimpse of son Harvey's priceless gift ahead of his 20th birthday
Piers Morgan, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez share anger over horrific mass shooting in Texas school

Piers Morgan, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez share anger over horrific mass shooting in Texas school
Andrew Garfield cuts dapper figure in casual ensemble during grocery run in Los Angeles

Andrew Garfield cuts dapper figure in casual ensemble during grocery run in Los Angeles
Meghan Markle to visit her ailing father Thomas?

Meghan Markle to visit her ailing father Thomas?
US reality star Josh Duggar gets family support amid child porn sentencing

US reality star Josh Duggar gets family support amid child porn sentencing
Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard ‘threw wine’ in her sister’s face

Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard ‘threw wine’ in her sister’s face
Prince Harry and Meghan brought back into the royal fold ahead of Queen's Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan brought back into the royal fold ahead of Queen's Jubilee

Latest

view all