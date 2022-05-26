 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise 'never' takes a break, has 'spent my life on movie sets '

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 26, 2022

Tom Cruise never takes a break, has spent my life on movie sets
Tom Cruise 'never' takes a break, has 'spent my life on movie sets '

Tom Cruise is a workaholic and he is proud of it!

The Mission: Impossible hero revealed he has never taken a day off in his entire career, and he likes the way it is.

Cruise disclosed the fascinating detail after he was asked what does he prefer to do on his day off.

“This is a day off for me because I am not shooting!” he told Bella. “I’m just chillin’ now. I don’t have days off. Look, I’m fortunate, I’m lucky. I’ve spent my life on movie sets and travelling the world, which is what I always wanted to do. So this is not work — I’m living the dream.”

Meanwhile, the actor is busy promoting upcoming film Top Gun Maverick. The movie hit theatres this Friday.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle was 'too trendy' for Prince William, did not want her part in monarchy

Meghan Markle was 'too trendy' for Prince William, did not want her part in monarchy
Meghan Markle father 'fell' before shocking stroke, has 'lost his voice'

Meghan Markle father 'fell' before shocking stroke, has 'lost his voice'
Amber Heard legal team using her for '15 minutes of fame' says former TMZ witness

Amber Heard legal team using her for '15 minutes of fame' says former TMZ witness
Amber Heard in tears as Johnny Depp wishes 'karma takes gift of breath from her'

Amber Heard in tears as Johnny Depp wishes 'karma takes gift of breath from her'
Scott Disick 'was invited' to Kourtney Kardashian Italy wedding: 'It's hard for him'

Scott Disick 'was invited' to Kourtney Kardashian Italy wedding: 'It's hard for him'
Jennifer Lopez scared for kids and loved ones after school shooting

Jennifer Lopez scared for kids and loved ones after school shooting

Cannes can't help falling in love with 'Elvis'

Cannes can't help falling in love with 'Elvis'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle host event in support of a charity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle host event in support of a charity

Prince Harry accused of deceiving people by hoisting polo cup

Prince Harry accused of deceiving people by hoisting polo cup

Away from festival spotlight, Ukrainian rebuilds life in Cannes

Away from festival spotlight, Ukrainian rebuilds life in Cannes
Johnny Depp, back on stand, calls Heard abuse claims 'cruel' and 'false'

Johnny Depp, back on stand, calls Heard abuse claims 'cruel' and 'false'
Michelle Keegan leaves fans spellbound with unrecognizable family photo: see

Michelle Keegan leaves fans spellbound with unrecognizable family photo: see

Latest

view all