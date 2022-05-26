 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
Web Desk

Johnny Depp recalls calling Warner Bros to get Amber Heard role in ‘Aquaman’

Web Desk

Thursday May 26, 2022

File Footage

Johnny Depp told the court that he played a significant role in getting his ex-wife Amber Heard a role in Aquaman.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star took the stand again during the final week of the ongoing defamation trial against the Justice League actor.

The actor was asked by his legal team if he remembers his former wife testifying that he “did not assist her in getting her role in Aquaman" to which Depp replied, “It’s not exactly true.”

Depp told the court that after Heard auditioned for Warner Bros in 2015, she was anxious about their concerns whether or not she would be able to shoot in Australia and wanted Depp to call the studios.

“For a few years I had had a multi-film deal with Warner Bros so I knew these people, I had been on films with them so she asked me if I would speak to them,” Depp testified in court.

He further added, “I made a phone call, and I spoke to three upper-echelon Warner executives, Kevin Tsujihara, Sue Kroll, Greg Silverman.”

“I can only say that ultimately she did get the job in the film so hopefully I suppose I had curbed their worries to some degree,” Depp stated.

Previously, Heard refused the claims that Depp helped her in getting the blockbuster role in the superhero movie.

She even appeared offended when Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez had asked her, “Mr Depp got you that role in Aquaman, didn’t he?”

“Excuse me?” Heard had replied, adding, “No, Ms. Vasquez, I got myself that role by auditioning.”


