Meghan Markle warned ex-husband ‘can have axe to grind’ amid tell-all release

Meghan Markle has been issued a warning about the incoming tell-all of her ex-husband Trevor Engelson since he may “have an axe to grind.”

Royal commentator Neil Sean made this claim on his personal YouTube account.

There, he spoke of the possibility of Trevor Engelson being mentioned in Tom Bower’s new book and warned that he may have “an axe to grind” with Meghan Markle.

Mr Sean also referenced Mr Engelson’s potential insights into Meghan Markle and pointed out how, “This particular individual would truly have a remarkable story because, after all, he would have first-hand experience of what it was like, yes what it was like, to be married the first time around to the actress from Suits.”