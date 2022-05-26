 
Meghan Markle’s ultimatum to Harry for Queen’s Jubilee: ‘Put me first!’

Meghan Markle has reportedly slapped an ultimatum on Prince Harry for the couple’s upcoming trip to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, reported Heat magazine.

While the Duke and Duchess want to avoid as much spotlight as possible on their visit in an effort to not overshadow the Queen on her Jubilee, an insider spilled to the outlet that Meghan has told Harry that he ‘must put her first and take no nonsense’.

A friend of Meghan reportedly said: “She's fully aware that they'll be walking into the lion's den when they arrive in the UK.”

“She knows how important it is to Harry that she's there at his side, but coming face-to-face with certain members of The Firm – who she claimed made their lives a misery – is a horrible prospect.”

The source went on to state that Meghan “will not tolerate any eye-rolling, snide put-downs or mean-spirited behaviour towards her or Harry.”

“She wants to know, if it came to it, that Harry's prepared to step up and be that same protective partner he was during their time in England… She wants Harry to promise he'll pack up and leave if they're disrespected,” the insider continued. 

Johnny Depp, Camille Vasquez dating rumours leave internet divided
Prince Harry ‘cannot be excused’ as Thomas Markle suffers stroke
Queen Elizabeth ‘never a good judge of character’ with Prince Andrew
Caitlyn Jenner was not invited to Kourtney Kardashian - Travis Barker’s Italian wedding
Bella Hadid's boyfriend Marc Kalman tantalises his ladylove with sweet gesture at beach
Meghan Markle warned ex-husband ‘can have axe to grind’ amid tell-all release
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock to secretly get married this week in Jamaica: reports

Nick Jonas talks about the ‘wild and magical’ season of his & Priyanka’s life after daughter
Victoria Beckham in awe of David Beckham’s welcome home surprise
Meghan Markle ‘unlikely’ to meet estranged father despite major stroke
Johnny Depp admits Amber Heard made executives ‘quite upset’
Britney Spears’ lawyer bashes her father for ‘running’ from deposition & harassing daughter

