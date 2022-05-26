 
Johnny Depp's reaction to ex Kate Moss' testimony sparks frenzy

Johnny Depp's reaction to his ex Kate Moss testifying in the ongoing defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard has sparked massive buzz on social media.

The supermodel gave a bombshell testimony while denying Heard's claim that Depp has pushed Moss down a staircase.

However, fans have been pointing out an easy-to-miss detail from the Virginia court trial as the former couple allegedly interacted amid the court proceedings.

Netizens have noted that the Pirates of the Caribbean star flashed a smile when Moss' face appeared on the screen via video link from the UK.

“The smile on his face when he saw her on the screen.....Gold! I literally got teary,” said one fan.

“Can we talk about how Johnny’s face lights up after seeing her face on screen...” added another.

“And when he spoke about her, he said Kate whereas he’s only referred to Amber as Miss Heard,” one Twitter user said while another added, "I’m so glad she stepped forward for this, she truly loves Johnny a lot. She looks beautiful as ever, Bravo Kate Moss.”

