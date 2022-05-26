 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit at ‘naughty corner’ at Queen’s Jubilee

Thursday May 26, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be relegated to a corner with disgraced Prince Andrew at the St Paul’s Cathedral for the Queen’s Jubilee next month, according to royal experts.

Talking to The Daily Mail, royal expert Angela Levin weighed in on the Sussexes highly-anticipated comeback to the UK since their 2020 stepdown from royal duties, and said that she expects that they might be made to sit apart from the senior royals like Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“The seating is going to be a big issue. They couldn't have them near the Queen, Charles and William because they are no longer working royals,” Levin said.

She went on to add: “I would expect them to be seated with Princess Eugenie, who they remain close to, and they could even be in a "naughty corner" with her father the Duke of York.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also chimed in to echo Levin’s comments, saying: “Since it is reported that they are there 'in a private capacity' as they are no longer working royals, they might be seated next to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, whom they are known to be close to.” 


