Thursday May 26 2022
Did Amber Heard fake her bruises using color correcting kit? TikToker discloses in viral video

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s explosive defamation trial is in its sixth and final week.

The trial has grabbed massive attention on media and has left the internet divided. 

While fans are supporting their favorite stars, some internet users are cross-examining the actors’ claims in the court.

During the trial, the Aquaman actress shared several details of her abusive marriage with Depp. She told the court about using a makeup correcting kit to hide the bruises that Depp allegedly gave her.

Recently, a TikTok video has gone viral, in which a user is showing how the Rum Diary actress faked the bruises that she allegedly got after Depp physically abused her.

In the video, the TikToked showcases the bruise kit by the cosmetic brand, Ben Nye - that Heard referred to use.

In the viral video, the artist could be heard saying, “Did you mean this theatre makeup bruise kit? It’s literally called bruise and abrasions. It’s for theatre and it’s meant to make bruises, sweet girl.”


“It’s meant to make fake bruises, it’s that what you meant? One second, I’ll show you what I mean. This one? Where you make the bruises, oh this one? You knew exactly what you were saying honey. You weren’t covering up anything, you were making something, we all know.”

During her testimony, Heard had said, “I used like a bruise kit, not bruise kit, it’s like a theatre makeup kit. A color correction kit, but I called it my bruise kit.”

