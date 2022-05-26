Kim Kardashian apologises to her family over Kanye West's behaviour

American Tv personality and socialite Kim Kardashian has apologised to her family for how her ex-husband Kanye West treated them in the public eye.

The 41 -year old style queen appeared to be embarrassed over the rapper's treatment to her family as she said in Thursday’s episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” that she was done protecting the rapper, 44, and would not “let anyone treat” her loved ones “that way” again.

“Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly,” Khloé, 37, chimed in. “We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back. We take it on the chin.”

Khloé told her older sister that she will “never regret being a good person” because she would “never stoop to other people’s level,” to which Kim agreed.

Kris, 66, noted that Kim has “done nothing but be great to him” regardless of West’s many social media rants against her and her family — and more recently, her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us because one day your kids are going to read all of it and see all of it, and that’s something that everybody has to be really aware of,” the momager said in a confessional.

“All I can do is control how I react to something,” Kim told her family. “I can’t control how he treats me or, you know, how he’s always treated you guys.” The Skims founder added in a confessional that she “recognize[s] the impact that my relationship has had on my family” and is taking the opportunity to say, “‘I’m sorry, guys.'”

“And I’ve protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again and, like, I feel for once in my life, I feel strong,” she ended the conversation. “I’m not going to let anyone treat you guys that way or myself.”

Kanye West previously talked poorly about many of the Kardashian family members on social media. The rapper previously referred to Kris as a “white supremacist” and called her “Kris Jong-Un” during one of his July 2020 Twitter rants. He then changed his stance and praised her as a “hero” but dubbed Gamble, 41, “godless” in February.

