Friday May 27 2022
Kanye West’s fourth attorney quits representing rapper amid Kim Kardashian divorce suit

Friday May 27, 2022

Kanye West is seemingly finding it difficult to get along with his attorney amid the ongoing divorce lawsuit against Kim Kardashian as the rapper’s fourth lawyer has decided to quit.

According to The Blast, Samantha Spector has filed documents to step down as his representation citing ‘an irreconciled breakdown in the attorney-client relationship’.

Meanwhile, the Donda 2 rapper will be represented by a Pennsylvania lawyer who doesn’t specialize in divorce suits.

Spector, who has previously represented celebs such as Amber Heard and Dr Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young, was hired by West in the wake of his complaints that the Skims founder stopped him from seeing their children.

The rapper also attacked his former ladylove for letting their daughter use TikTok. 

Kardashian publicly responded to her ex-husband's remarks, “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter...

“While also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness,” she said.

She continued, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

