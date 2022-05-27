Michael Jackson’s son Prince shares dad's video to condemn Texas shooting: Watch

Michael Jackson’s son Prince called to change the gun laws after mass shooting took place at a school in Texas.

Celebrities have been calling out authorities and gun laws in the state after a 18-year-old opened fire in a school killing 19 students and two teachers.

Taking to Instagram, Prince shared Michael’s video, which he recorded eight years before his death, to call for political change.

The video shows the superstar saying, “Who among us would have believed that the sound of children at their playgrounds would be replaced by automatic machine-gun fire at our schools.

“That the sound of a little girl skipping rope would be overshadowed by the frantic shrills of children dodging bullets,” he continued.

"Yet instead of loving our children more, we install metal detectors in our schools,” the late singer can be heard saying in the clip which was captioned “No captioned needed.”

The 25-year-old continued in the caption, “Truly heartbreaking to see all this ignorant and unnecessary violence being enacted against the innocent and defenceless. I'm still lost for words and I don’t know what could be done but SOMETHING MUST BE DONE.

"Please keep the victims and survivors of these horrible crimes in your thoughts/prayers and hearts,” he added.



