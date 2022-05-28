 
entertainment
Saturday May 28 2022
Amber Heard called 'Me Too without any Me Too': Johnny Depp lawyer

Saturday May 28, 2022

Johnny Depp lawyer says Amber Heard claimed Me Too without any Me Too when she first accused ex-husband of domestic violence.

Benjamin Chew in his closing arguments at Virginia's Fairfax County Courthouse on Friday, said: "You have now come to know the real Amber Heard. Scary."

"Before Ms Heard, no woman ever - no woman ever before Ms Heard - ever claimed Mr Depp ever raised a hand to her," he claimed to the court.

"And no other woman since Ms Heard has made a false claim since.

"This is Me Too without any Me Too," he said.

Mr Chew went on to dispute that: "Mr Depp is no saint, and he has never claimed to be one."

He continued to discuss that Mr Depp has "owns his flaws".

"But he is not a violent abuser," and Ms Heard's "accusations caused more harm to Mr Depp then her fists ever did."

"Mr Depp will go to his grave - no matter the outcome of this trial - knowing people who once looked up to him will believe he beat a woman," Mr Chew told the court.

