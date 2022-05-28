 
entertainment
Saturday May 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Inside Johnny Depp’s net worth of $150m as actor spends $1.8m a year on guards

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 28, 2022

Inside Johnny Depp’s net worth of $150m as actor spends $1.8m a year on guards
Inside Johnny Depp’s net worth of $150m as actor spends $1.8m a year on guards

All eyes are on Johnny Depp who has seemingly got successful in clearing dirt off his name amid the ongoing bombshell defamation Amber Heard trial.

The Pirates of the Caribbean sued his ex-wife in a $50 million lawsuit for accusing him of domestic violence through her controversial op-ed.

As the trial heads to its verdict in a Virginia court, critics have been discussing both of the Hollywood star’s net worth as the Depp seems to have an upper hand in the power show.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 58-year-old actor has a net worth of $150 million as he charges $20 million for each film.

He also owns several properties including a house in Hollywood Hills, which is spread across over 7,000 square feet and has 8 bedrooms/10 bathrooms.

The outlet also brought attention to his penthouse in Los Angeles, which he bought for $7.2 million and a 45-acre private island in the Bahamas, where he has docked his 156-foot, steam-powered yacht, Vajoliroja.

Among his properties, Depp’s luxurious abode in France is also included which has 14 bathrooms, 15 bedrooms and 6 cottages for guests.

Moreover, the website also claimed that Depp spends $1.8 million annually on his bodyguards.

“He reportedly spent $3.6 million per year to maintain a 40-person full-time staff, $30,000 per month on wine, $150,000 per month on bodyguards, and $200,000 per month on private jet travel,” the portal shared.

“He also reportedly spent $75 million to purchase more than 14 homes around the world including a 45-acre chateau in France, a horse farm in Kentucky, and several islands in the Bahamas,” the site reported. 

More From Entertainment:

Kelly Osbourne completes one year sobriety after relapse: Photo

Kelly Osbourne completes one year sobriety after relapse: Photo
Kim Kardashian shares rare glimpse from Kourtney and Travis Barker's Italian wedding

Kim Kardashian shares rare glimpse from Kourtney and Travis Barker's Italian wedding
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s silence over ailing Thomas Markle ‘baffling world’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s silence over ailing Thomas Markle ‘baffling world’
Britney Spears ‘planning comeback of the decade’?: Insider

Britney Spears ‘planning comeback of the decade’?: Insider
Johnny Depp ‘already won’ explosive trial against Amber Heard: claim experts

Johnny Depp ‘already won’ explosive trial against Amber Heard: claim experts
Amber Heard lawyer says she should win even if she ‘chopped off’ Johnny Depp’s finger

Amber Heard lawyer says she should win even if she ‘chopped off’ Johnny Depp’s finger

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian only let him see three of their kids

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian only let him see three of their kids
Johnny Depp’s lawyer pleads jurors to give him ‘his life back’ after Amber Heard ‘ruined’ it

Johnny Depp’s lawyer pleads jurors to give him ‘his life back’ after Amber Heard ‘ruined’ it
Depp-Heard trial interrupted by 'Amber Alert' alarm in court: Watch

Depp-Heard trial interrupted by 'Amber Alert' alarm in court: Watch
Queen Jubilee to have 'major seating issue', Meghan will be sent to 'naughty corner'

Queen Jubilee to have 'major seating issue', Meghan will be sent to 'naughty corner'
Prince Harry has lost royal 'fairy dust': 'Needs to make money'

Prince Harry has lost royal 'fairy dust': 'Needs to make money'

Prince Harry will 'regret' Oprah interview like Diana regretted Martin Bashir sit-in

Prince Harry will 'regret' Oprah interview like Diana regretted Martin Bashir sit-in

Latest

view all