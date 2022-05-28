Johnny Depp's brutal texts about Amber Heard modelled on ‘literary giants’ writings

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez defended her client’s brutal text messages about Amber Heard by tracing them to the late novelist Hunter S. Thompson.

During closing arguments on Friday, Vasquez said the texts presented by Heard’s team should be taken at face value Depp has a ‘unique style of writing.’

“Ms Heard has shown you a lot of text messages from Mr Depp with some very vivid language,” Vasquez said.

“As I told you at the start of this trial, Mr Depp has a unique style of writing. He uses words I don’t use and you probably don’t use either.

“But as you also heard during this trial, Mr Depp writes that way, in part, because he models his writings on literary giants like Hunter S. Thompson,” Vasquez remarked.

“And he’s got a dark sense of humour. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea. But it’s who he is,” she said referring to messages presented in court last month.

Depp wrote, “Let’s burn Amber” in a 2013 text exchange with actor Paul Bettany.