 
entertainment
Saturday May 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom cruise wasn’t allowed to fly ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ fighter jets, Deets inside

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 28, 2022

Tom cruise wasn’t allowed to fly ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ fighter jets, Deets inside
Tom cruise wasn’t allowed to fly ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ fighter jets, Deets inside 

Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s highly-anticipated film Top Gun: Maverick was theatrically released worldwide on May 27.

Crusie, 59, who reprised his iconic role of Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in the sequel of 1986’s classic Top Gun, has once again impressed the audience with his charm on the big screen.

However, it has been recently revealed that the U.S. Navy forbade the Mission: Impossible actor from piloting the F-18 Super Hornet.

As per the latest reports, the U.S. Navy allowed the Top Gun: Maverick studio to use F/A-18 Super Hornets for more than $11,000 an hour for the upcoming film, but Cruise and his fellow actors were not allowed to touch the planes' controls.

The Edge of Tomorrow star, who is known for performing his own stunts, wanted all the actors portraying pilots in the movie to fly in one of the fighter jets, so they could understand what it feels like to operate an aircraft under the pressure of immense gravitational forces.

Cruise, who flew a jet for the original Top Gun, was able to fly in several sorties for the new movie, but the Pentagon prohibits non-military personnel from controlling Defense Department equipment other than small arms in training scenarios, said Pentagon entertainment media office chief Glen Roberts.

The actors were, however able to ride behind pilots after completing required training on how to eject from the jets in the event of an emergency and how to survive in the sea.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp’s comeback ‘long road to mainstream stardom’: say Hollywood experts

Johnny Depp’s comeback ‘long road to mainstream stardom’: say Hollywood experts
Dua Lipa suffers major mishap on stage of Milan show: Wach

Dua Lipa suffers major mishap on stage of Milan show: Wach
Simon Cowell talks about finding balance work-life balance: ‘It’s absolutely key now’

Simon Cowell talks about finding balance work-life balance: ‘It’s absolutely key now’
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard were ‘absolutely awful for each other’: says Heather Mcdonald

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard were ‘absolutely awful for each other’: says Heather Mcdonald

Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘monumental transition’ and ‘coming of age’

Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘monumental transition’ and ‘coming of age’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s increased outings spell warning: ‘All is not well’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s increased outings spell warning: ‘All is not well’
Jennifer Lopez recalls having ‘terrifying’ panic attack due to exhaustion

Jennifer Lopez recalls having ‘terrifying’ panic attack due to exhaustion
Johnny Depp's brutal texts about Amber Heard modelled on ‘literary giants’ writings

Johnny Depp's brutal texts about Amber Heard modelled on ‘literary giants’ writings
Prince Harry in ‘great conundrum’ after memoir rumors: ‘walking tight rope’

Prince Harry in ‘great conundrum’ after memoir rumors: ‘walking tight rope’
Kate Middleton Prince William ‘fear’ Prince Harry ‘out for blood’: ‘Wants limelight’

Kate Middleton Prince William ‘fear’ Prince Harry ‘out for blood’: ‘Wants limelight’
Monarchy's future in question following Queen's health, Andrew's scandal, Harry and Meghan's exit

Monarchy's future in question following Queen's health, Andrew's scandal, Harry and Meghan's exit
Johnny Depp’s lawyers ‘threw the kitchen sink’ at Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s lawyers ‘threw the kitchen sink’ at Amber Heard

Latest

view all