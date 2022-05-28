BTS to address anti-Asian hate crimes with President Joe Biden

 
Korean pop sensation BTS will speak on rising anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination in the country and around the world in an upcoming meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

According to media reports by CNN and Reuters, President Biden and BTS will address “the importance of diversity and inclusion” and BTS’ role as youth ambassadors to “spread a message of hope and positivity across the world” on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, fans have expressed their joy and shared their excitement for the pop sensation on social media.

One user remarked that BTS is one of the first Korean groups to attend White House.

Another user was proud of their achievement.

The seven-member band group have always been vocal about anti-Asian in the past and even called out racial discrimination on social media.

“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together,” said pop sensation.

Earlier, one of the band members recalled facing discrimination as Asians.

“We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English," he shared.

The pop group went on to add, “We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence mainly because we look different.”

