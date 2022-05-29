 
pakistan
Sunday May 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Voting underway for local govt elections in 32 districts of Balochistan

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 29, 2022

A man is casting his vote. Photo: AFP/file
A man is casting his vote. Photo: AFP/file  
  • Polling is underway for local body elections in 32 districts of Balochistan today. 
  • Candidates in 1,584 wards have been elected unopposed while 14,611 candidates are contesting elections in 4,456 wards.
  • “Legal action will be taken for stopping women from casting votes,” warns ECP spokesperson.

QUETTA: Polling is underway for local body elections in 32 districts of Balochistan. The polling started at 8am and will continue until 5pm without any break.

As per the ECP, candidates in 1,584 wards have been elected unopposed while 14,611 candidates are contesting elections in 4,456 wards today. A total of 5,226 polling stations have been set up in the 32 districts of the province. Out of the 32, seven districts were declared as most sensitive.  

Related items

The chief election commissioner and election commission secretary are monitoring the polling process from the central control room established in Islamabad, said a spokesperson of the ECP.

A control room is also set up in Quetta, he said, adding that all the monitoring teams are active in the 32 districts to ensure free and fair elections. Swift action will be taken on any complaint against the violation of rules, the spokesperson added.

He maintained that no interference will be tolerated in the election process and urged the masses to exercise their democratic right without any fear.

“Legal action will be taken for stopping women from casting votes,” warned the spokesperson.

Around 3.5 million people are expected to exercise their right to vote today in the districts, he said, adding that strict security measures have been put in place to avoid any kind of untoward incident during the elections across the province.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz Sharif to again address Pakistan's economic situation in Mansehra today

PM Shehbaz Sharif to again address Pakistan's economic situation in Mansehra today
After major petrol hike, govt likely to raise gas tariff by 40-50% soon

After major petrol hike, govt likely to raise gas tariff by 40-50% soon
UN report again spotlights threat to Pakistan posed by TTP's Afghan wing

UN report again spotlights threat to Pakistan posed by TTP's Afghan wing
Authorities consider legal action against PTI UK leader over assault, threat to diplomats

Authorities consider legal action against PTI UK leader over assault, threat to diplomats
Maryam Nawaz urges judiciary to maintain distance from Imran Khan's politics

Maryam Nawaz urges judiciary to maintain distance from Imran Khan's politics
WATCH: How would PTI defend petrol price hikes when it was in power?

WATCH: How would PTI defend petrol price hikes when it was in power?
Audio of Malik Riaz's conversation with Asif Zardari on Imran Khan's reconciliation bid leaked

Audio of Malik Riaz's conversation with Asif Zardari on Imran Khan's reconciliation bid leaked
Justice Isa wants impression of 'outsiders' determining SC judge be dispelled

Justice Isa wants impression of 'outsiders' determining SC judge be dispelled
PTI to move Supreme Court seeking clarity on holding rallies

PTI to move Supreme Court seeking clarity on holding rallies
Ministry announces ban on female Hajj assistants

Ministry announces ban on female Hajj assistants
Woman in Bahawalnagar dragged in market for allegedly stealing tea packet

Woman in Bahawalnagar dragged in market for allegedly stealing tea packet
Pakistan to finalise IMF deal next month: Miftah Ismail

Pakistan to finalise IMF deal next month: Miftah Ismail

Latest

view all