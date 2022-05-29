Voting underway for local govt elections in 32 districts of Balochistan

A man is casting his vote. Photo: AFP/file

Polling is underway for local body elections in 32 districts of Balochistan today.

Candidates in 1,584 wards have been elected unopposed while 14,611 candidates are contesting elections in 4,456 wards.

“Legal action will be taken for stopping women from casting votes,” warns ECP spokesperson.

QUETTA: Polling is underway for local body elections in 32 districts of Balochistan. The polling started at 8am and will continue until 5pm without any break.

As per the ECP, candidates in 1,584 wards have been elected unopposed while 14,611 candidates are contesting elections in 4,456 wards today. A total of 5,226 polling stations have been set up in the 32 districts of the province. Out of the 32, seven districts were declared as most sensitive.



The chief election commissioner and election commission secretary are monitoring the polling process from the central control room established in Islamabad, said a spokesperson of the ECP.



A control room is also set up in Quetta, he said, adding that all the monitoring teams are active in the 32 districts to ensure free and fair elections. Swift action will be taken on any complaint against the violation of rules, the spokesperson added.

He maintained that no interference will be tolerated in the election process and urged the masses to exercise their democratic right without any fear.

“Legal action will be taken for stopping women from casting votes,” warned the spokesperson.

Around 3.5 million people are expected to exercise their right to vote today in the districts, he said, adding that strict security measures have been put in place to avoid any kind of untoward incident during the elections across the province.