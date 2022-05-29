 
entertainment
Sunday May 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian wore her recycled dress to Kourtney-Travis Italian wedding

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 29, 2022

Kim Kardashian wore her recycled dress to Kourtney-Travis Italian wedding
Kim Kardashian wore her recycled dress to Kourtney-Travis Italian wedding

Kim Kardashian revealed a big secret about the stunning outfit she wore to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker.

The 41-year-old reality star oozed her charm in a black gothic outfit and left onlookers in Portofino, Italy jaw-dropped. 

Spilling beans on her gorgeous attire, Kim took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she recycled the dress from a decade ago for her sister’s nuptial ceremony.

“Fun fact about this look for the wedding! I know you guys just saw me in my archive on last week's episode of The Kardashian!” she wrote.

“I have every piece photographed and on an app,” she continued. “So when I knew I was going to Italy (LOVE a theme for a trip) I pulled all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could re-wear anything!”

Kim Kardashian wore her recycled dress to Kourtney-Travis Italian wedding

“The dress I wore to the wedding was a Dolce & Gabbana I purchased at Bergdorf Goodman in 2011 and wore to the Glamour Awards,” she added.

“But to make the dress more modern and more me, I wore this lace gloved Veterments dress I had in my closet for a layered lace look,” the reality star said.  

More From Entertainment:

Anne-Marie and her new boyfriend Slowthai ‘hurl abuse’ at bouncers in London

Anne-Marie and her new boyfriend Slowthai ‘hurl abuse’ at bouncers in London
Kylie Jenner shares rare photo of 3-month-old son as she gushes over 'little feet'

Kylie Jenner shares rare photo of 3-month-old son as she gushes over 'little feet'
Britney Spears reveals she didn’t go to Met Gala 2022 for THIS reason

Britney Spears reveals she didn’t go to Met Gala 2022 for THIS reason
Meghan Markle 'deeply problematic' Texas visit branded ugly 'PR stunt'

Meghan Markle 'deeply problematic' Texas visit branded ugly 'PR stunt'
Meghan Markle 'nagged' ex-husband to get her bigger roles on TV, says author

Meghan Markle 'nagged' ex-husband to get her bigger roles on TV, says author
Amber Heard moving to $1M desert home with 'hipsters' to 'get away' after trial

Amber Heard moving to $1M desert home with 'hipsters' to 'get away' after trial
Harry 'expected' to school Meghan on 'Diana practices' as Britons slam UK return

Harry 'expected' to school Meghan on 'Diana practices' as Britons slam UK return
Prince Harry mocked for not doing enough amid Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle rift

Prince Harry mocked for not doing enough amid Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle rift

Pete Davidson matches up to Kim Kardashian fashion game with Platinum hair: PHOTO

Pete Davidson matches up to Kim Kardashian fashion game with Platinum hair: PHOTO
Kourtney Kardashian shares Gigi Hadid's appeal for donation to end gun violence

Kourtney Kardashian shares Gigi Hadid's appeal for donation to end gun violence

Prince Harry and Meghan's wax figures rejoin royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan's wax figures rejoin royal family

'Vikings': Bjorn Ironside actor releasing his new song

'Vikings': Bjorn Ironside actor releasing his new song

Latest

view all