Kim Kardashian wore her recycled dress to Kourtney-Travis Italian wedding

Kim Kardashian revealed a big secret about the stunning outfit she wore to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker.

The 41-year-old reality star oozed her charm in a black gothic outfit and left onlookers in Portofino, Italy jaw-dropped.

Spilling beans on her gorgeous attire, Kim took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she recycled the dress from a decade ago for her sister’s nuptial ceremony.

“Fun fact about this look for the wedding! I know you guys just saw me in my archive on last week's episode of The Kardashian!” she wrote.

“I have every piece photographed and on an app,” she continued. “So when I knew I was going to Italy (LOVE a theme for a trip) I pulled all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could re-wear anything!”

“The dress I wore to the wedding was a Dolce & Gabbana I purchased at Bergdorf Goodman in 2011 and wore to the Glamour Awards,” she added.

“But to make the dress more modern and more me, I wore this lace gloved Veterments dress I had in my closet for a layered lace look,” the reality star said.