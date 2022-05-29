Kourtney Kardashian’s bond with Travis Barker’s kids revealed: Insider

Insiders have just shed light on Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker’s children.

This revelation has been offered by HollywoodLife insiders, and they claim Kourtney is already “very nurturing” and is “determined to be the best step-mom ever”.

HollywoodLife insiders weighed in on everything and explained that the reality TV star is “determined to be the best step-mom ever” and is already “very nurturing” towards her stepkids.

“[Travis’ daughter] Alabama is working on her own make-up line and Kourtney has been mentoring her along the way,” the source shared. “She did the same thing for Travis and helped him when he was creating and launching his business.”

The inside source also added, “She genuinely loves those kids and she goes out of her way to show it. It easier than the typical situation because she’s known them for years, so they have a very strong foundation already.”

“But she definitely goes above and beyond to make sure they feel she’s there for them and wants them around. She’s always getting them thoughtful gifts and of course trying to convince them to eat healthy food, just like she does with her own kids.”