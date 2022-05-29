 
entertainment
Sunday May 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian’s bond with Travis Barker’s kids revealed: Insider

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 29, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian’s bond with Travis Barker’s kids revealed: Insider
Kourtney Kardashian’s bond with Travis Barker’s kids revealed: Insider

Insiders have just shed light on Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker’s children.

This revelation has been offered by HollywoodLife insiders, and they claim Kourtney is already “very nurturing” and is “determined to be the best step-mom ever”.

HollywoodLife insiders weighed in on everything and explained that the reality TV star is “determined to be the best step-mom ever” and is already “very nurturing” towards her stepkids.

“[Travis’ daughter] Alabama is working on her own make-up line and Kourtney has been mentoring her along the way,” the source shared. “She did the same thing for Travis and helped him when he was creating and launching his business.”

The inside source also added, “She genuinely loves those kids and she goes out of her way to show it. It easier than the typical situation because she’s known them for years, so they have a very strong foundation already.”

“But she definitely goes above and beyond to make sure they feel she’s there for them and wants them around. She’s always getting them thoughtful gifts and of course trying to convince them to eat healthy food, just like she does with her own kids.”

More From Entertainment:

Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde, Texas after school shooting

Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde, Texas after school shooting
Cardi B can’t believe her eyes as she watches yacht sink, shares ‘crazy’ video

Cardi B can’t believe her eyes as she watches yacht sink, shares ‘crazy’ video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over UK return: ‘Not welcome here!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over UK return: ‘Not welcome here!’
What is an 'op-ed' and why did the piece destroy Johnny Depp life, career?

What is an 'op-ed' and why did the piece destroy Johnny Depp life, career?
Kylie, Kendall Jenner shower love over Kourtney in BTS pics from wedding

Kylie, Kendall Jenner shower love over Kourtney in BTS pics from wedding
Kim Kardashian to become 'a comedian' amid Pete Davidson romance: fans think

Kim Kardashian to become 'a comedian' amid Pete Davidson romance: fans think
Meghan Markle 'looking for ways' to contact ill father 'privately' without step siblings

Meghan Markle 'looking for ways' to contact ill father 'privately' without step siblings
Johnny Depp’s lawyers call Amber Heard a ‘deeply troubled person’

Johnny Depp’s lawyers call Amber Heard a ‘deeply troubled person’
Britney Spears attorney slams Jamie Spears amid legal tiff: ‘Traumatizing his own kid!’

Britney Spears attorney slams Jamie Spears amid legal tiff: ‘Traumatizing his own kid!’
William, Harry 'regularly' Face Timing, introducing their kids online before Jubilee

William, Harry 'regularly' Face Timing, introducing their kids online before Jubilee
Disney+ launches couple of new 'Star Wars' series

Disney+ launches couple of new 'Star Wars' series
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan 'nice event' to celebrate Lilibet birthday with Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan 'nice event' to celebrate Lilibet birthday with Queen

Latest

view all